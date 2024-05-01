Edmonton fire chief stepping down

Edmonton's fire chief is leaving his post.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) announced Wednesday morning Joe Zatylny will step down on May 10, three weeks shy of four years in the role.

“I have been honoured to serve in the role, and am proud of what this fire service has accomplished for Edmontonians,” Zatylny, who was the 17th fire chief in city history, said in a statement on social media.

“I want to thank the 1,300 members of the service for their commitment to each other and their service to the community."

The 29-year emergency services veteran came to Edmonton from Calgary's fire department, where he had been serving as deputy chief, replacing Ken Block as head of EFRS on June 1, 2020.

EFRS said David Lazenby, currently deputy chief of community safety and risk, will be named acting chief while a national recruitment campaign begins to find its next chief.