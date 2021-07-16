EDMONTON -- Traffic is now open at 106 avenue in northwest Edmonton after crews worked to bring two fires in the area under control.

No one was injured after crews worked to extinguish a fire at Hilltop Restaurant and Pub on 106 avenue and 83 street just after 5 a.m, Friday, in the Forest Heights neighbourhood.

The building remains fully intact with most damage left to a room at the back of the structure.

A vehicle in an alley at 106 avenue and 76 street went up in flames, just a few blocks away from Hilltop Restaurant and Pub. Fire crews worked to keep the flames from spreading, Friday morning.

The cause of both fires on 106 avenue is still unknown.

