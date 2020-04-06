EDMONTON -- Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is politely asking Edmontonians to stop inviting its trucks to local birthday celebrations.

The department said it is receiving requests to do drive-by birthday celebrations as many families are forced to cancel children’s parties because of the pandemic.

Unfortunately, it says crews are needed to be available to respond to emergency calls.

The Calgary Fire Department has created a formal program called Drive-By Birthdays for anyone between the ages of four and 12 or anyone over 75 who is celebrating a birthday during the pandemic.

Trucks will drive by homes with sirens and lights blaring.