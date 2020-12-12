EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Food Bank held a drive-in donation drive on Saturday.

It was held at the south Edmonton AMA location.

Anyone donating could drive up, pop their trunk, and volunteers came and unloaded the donations.

The organization was forced to think of creative ways to keep donations flowing because of the pandemic.

“The turnout has been absolutely extraordinary. Probably one of the strongest years we’ve ever had and it speaks to the depth of generosity of Albertans this time of year, and particularly in a year like this,” said Jane Flower of the Alberta Motor Association.

Donations will also go to food banks across the province.