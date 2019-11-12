EDMONTON -- An Edmonton non-profit is set to reveal the state of its food bank and how it will impact services in 2020.

Edmonton's Food Bank is giving a local look at the results of HungerCount 2019, which will analyzes the overall state of food banks across Canada.

The Food Banks Canada report found that food bank use stabilized this year, with the same number of visits to food banks as there were in 2018.

"While still a shockingly high number of food bank visits for one month, it is 1 per cent lower than it was last year," the report says. "This corresponds to strong economic indicators such as low unemployment rates."

The report also found that the percentage of children accessing food banks is declining, though youth under 18 are still overrepresented.

Edmonton's Food Bank will also provide an update on its goals for the 2019 holiday season, when its services are most vital.

"Edmonton's Food Bank receives no core funding for purchases or operations from any level of government and relies on the generosity of the community and food industry partners to feed those in need in Edmonton," the organization said in a statement. "The food and funds raised during the Festive Season feeds people now and in 2020."

The event takes place at the food bank, located at 11508 120 Street NW, between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.