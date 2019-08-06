The Edmonton Food Bank and the Eskimos are lining up to tackle hunger this week.

Defensive lineman Kwaku Boateng kicked off Purolator Tackle Hunger Week Tuesday.

On Friday, the Eskimos will host the Ottawa RedBlacks and fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or cash donations for the food bank to Commonwealth Stadium.

In 2018, Tackle Hunger Week collected nearly 490,000 kilograms of food.

A food bank spokesperson says 2019 has been a slow year.

"We thought that was a really good sign because, of course, we like to see the number of people needing our services reduced, but unfortunately July our numbers have jumped up again, so the economy is not as strong as people would like to see," Marjorie Bencz said.

Bencz also said the food bank is still counting, the Edmonton Heritage Festival brought in at least 21,000 kilograms of food.