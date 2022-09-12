Edmonton fundraiser collects $200K for flooded Pakistan
More than $200,000 was raised for Pakistan flood victims at an event in Edmonton on Sunday, organizers say.
The Pakistan Canada Association of Edmonton (PCAE) put on the banquet Sunday evening at its hall, selling tickets for $15.
Twelve other organizations partnered with PCAE, including the Edmonton chapter of Islamic CIrcle of North America, Muslim Hands Canada, Islamic Family Social Services Association, Penny Appeal Canada, and Lets Help Society of Alberta.
"House full. Sold-out event," PCAE president Salman Naseer said of its success. "The whole community is feeling the pain. They are all in and they want to contribute."
Nearly 1,400 people have been killed, 13,000 injured and millions left homeless by heavy monsoons that started in mid-June. The waters also destroyed road and communications infrastructure, and 1.5 million houses.
In the worst-hit Sindh province, 621 people, including 270 children, were killed and 8,400 people left injured.
"They need pretty much everything from A to Z," Naseer said.
"The best way to help them is collect the money as much as possible."
The money raised Sunday, as well as that in an online fundraiser, will go directly to charities on the ground in Pakistan, he added.
With files from CTVNews.ca and CTV Edmonton's Sean McClune
Edmonton Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Highs in the 20s most of the week
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III and his siblings escort Queen's coffin
With her four children walking silently behind the hearse, Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped oak coffin made the solemn journey Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her 70-year reign.
U.K. issues rules for those wanting to pay respects to the Queen
People wanting to pay final their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at the Houses of Parliament in London need to be prepared for a long wait and forget about trying to take a selfie with her coffin.
New Zealand PM says no republic plan following Queen Elizabeth II's death
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that her government will not pursue any moves to change the country into a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Ukraine keeps up momentum, claims it reached Russian border
Ukraine kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going Monday, saying it liberated one village after another and claiming that in one region it pushed the invaders back right up to the border in a lightning military move that stunned many.
BREAKING | Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and over can now book bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
Liberals say Canadians want more help with the cost-of-living crisis
The federal Liberals say they are determined to do more to help Canadians feeling the pinch from inflation.
Canada's real problem is not job losses, it's the rush to retire: economists
Canada's labor force grew in August, but it fell the previous two months and remains smaller than before the summer as tens of thousands of people simply stopped working. Much of this can be chalked up to more Canadians than ever retiring, said Statistics Canada.
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
Three children were found dead in the surf off Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother.
Queen's corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York
Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III and his siblings escort Queen's coffin
With her four children walking silently behind the hearse, Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped oak coffin made the solemn journey Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her 70-year reign.
-
Wildfires blanket Calgary, southern Alberta in smoke
British Columbia is dealing with nearly 200 active wildfires, bringing about smoky conditions for the west coast and much of southern Alberta.
-
Calgary police seek missing Edmonton woman, toddler last seen in Kensington
Calgary Police Service officials say Betty Bruno arrived in Calgary with her daughter Abyanna earlier this month and was scheduled to begin classes.
Saskatoon
-
'It binds us together': Three fallen officers added to RCMP's Honour Roll and Memorial Wall
A ceremony at the RCMP's Depot Division in Regina on Sunday saw three names added to the RCMP's Honour Roll and inscribed on the Memorial Wall.
-
Fire departments across Sask. commemorate Firefighters' National Memorial Day
Fire departments from across Saskatchewan took to social media on Sunday to commemorate Firefighters' National Memorial Day.
-
Public assistance required in search for wanted man: Sask. RCMP
Sask. RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Kurt Bloomfield, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation, as well as multiple other charges.
Regina
-
'It binds us together': Three fallen officers added to RCMP's Honour Roll and Memorial Wall
A ceremony at the RCMP's Depot Division in Regina on Sunday saw three names added to the RCMP's Honour Roll and inscribed on the Memorial Wall.
-
Public assistance required in search for wanted man: Sask. RCMP
Sask. RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding Kurt Bloomfield, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for parole violation, as well as multiple other charges.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III and his siblings escort Queen's coffin
With her four children walking silently behind the hearse, Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped oak coffin made the solemn journey Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her 70-year reign.
Atlantic
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III and his siblings escort Queen's coffin
With her four children walking silently behind the hearse, Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped oak coffin made the solemn journey Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her 70-year reign.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin slowly processed through the rugged Scottish countryside Sunday on a final days-long journey from her beloved Balmoral Castle to London.
-
Indigenous leaders call on King Charles III to renounce Doctrine of Discovery
For many Indigenous people across Canada, the death of Queen Elizabeth II isn’t an occasion to mourn, but a chance to re-examine the monarchy’s legacy of subjugation as colonizers, with leaders calling on the new King to denounce the Doctrine of Discovery.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and over can now book bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
-
Anna Kendrick posts video about Toronto elevator rescue
Anna Kendrick had a good excuse to be late for her TIFF appearance on Sunday night. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, the American actress posted a light-hearted video of herself stuck in a packed elevator on Instagram.
-
Doug Ford set to hold accession ceremony for King Charles III at Queen’s Park
An accession ceremony is set to take place at Queen’s Park on Monday afternoon in honour of King Charles III.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Legault to campaign in hotly contested ridings in Montreal, Laval
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is headed to the Montreal area as he campaigns in a pair of ridings he's hoping to add come Oct. 3.
-
Nick Suzuki named captain of Montreal Canadiens
Nick Suzuki has been named the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens -- the youngest in Habs history.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospital, ICU numbers on the decline
The number of Quebecers in hospital to be treated for COVID-19 has decreased by 28, for a total of 1,566, including 531 due to COVID-19.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and over can now book bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III and his siblings escort Queen's coffin
With her four children walking silently behind the hearse, Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped oak coffin made the solemn journey Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her 70-year reign.
-
OC Transpo projecting $85M deficit by year's end if province, feds don't help
OC Transpo is projecting an $85-million deficit by the end of 2022, as ridership has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.
Kitchener
-
Police respond to serious collision involving e-bike
Two people have been transported to hospital after a serious collision involving an e-bike and a motor vehicle in Kitchener Sunday evening. Police say charges are anticipated.
-
Guelph police looking for suspect after man allegedly attacked by burglar
A Guelph man has been transported to hospital after police say he was attacked by someone who broke into his home and stole his wallet.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bivalent COVID-19 booster available to all Ontarians 18 and over by end of month, vulnerable populations now eligible
Vulnerable Ontarians aged 18 years and over can now book bivalent COVID-19 booster appointments with eligibility expanding to all on Sept. 26.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police need help identifying flasher
Sudbury police are asking the public for help in identifying a man accused of exposing himself in the Flour Mill area last week.
-
Two charged in Manitoulin Island shooting on Sunday
Anishnaabe police say Sunday's shooting on a Manitoulin Island First Nation is an isolated incident between band members as two males face charges.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III and his siblings escort Queen's coffin
With her four children walking silently behind the hearse, Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped oak coffin made the solemn journey Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her 70-year reign.
Winnipeg
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III and his siblings escort Queen's coffin
With her four children walking silently behind the hearse, Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped oak coffin made the solemn journey Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her 70-year reign.
-
Man arrested in Brandon for picking up and tossing teen: police
The Brandon Police Service arrested a man last week for allegedly tossing a teenage boy.
-
ManyFest draws thousands to Winnipeg’s downtown
Winnipeg's largest street festival returned to the city's core marking an important step in downtown Winnipeg's post-lockdown recovery.
Vancouver
-
Series of fires in Langley prompts warning about dry conditions
The Township of Langley Fire Department is warning residents about dry conditions after a number of fires Sunday night and early Monday morning.
-
Wildfire smoke blankets parts of B.C., air quality slightly improved over Vancouver
Air quality has improved slightly over Metro Vancouver but remains at very unhealthy levels in several other regions as wildfire smoke blankets large sections of British Columbia.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | King Charles III and his siblings escort Queen's coffin
With her four children walking silently behind the hearse, Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped oak coffin made the solemn journey Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her 70-year reign.
Vancouver Island
-
'He really liked helping people': Family of slain Nanaimo man speaks out
The family of the 29-year-old man fatally stabbed by a stranger in a Nanaimo park last week has issued a statement condemning the "random violence" by "thugs" that led to his death.
-
Wildfire smoke on Vancouver Island expected to clear Sunday night
Smoky skies from wildfires burning in the U.S. and the B.C. mainland continued on Vancouver Island Sunday, but relief was on the way.
-
These are the 37 people running for a seat on Victoria's city council this year
Thirty-seven candidates are officially running for a seat on Victoria's city council in the upcoming municipal election, and another eight will be on the ballot for mayor.