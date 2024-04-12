Edmonton had 'no lawful basis' to remove dogs before they killed boy, investigation finds

The City of Edmonton says previous complaints about two dogs who killed an 11-year-old boy were properly investigated.

Kache Grist, of Osoyoos, B.C., was visiting his father in Edmonton for spring break when he was killed in a dog attack on April 1.

An autopsy found he died of a dog bite.

The dogs, reported to be Cane Corsos, belonged to the woman Kache's father rented a room from.

The city confirmed after the attack it had received two previous attack complaints about the dogs earlier this year.

The lawyer representing one of the victims told CTV News Edmonton his client was hospitalized for several days after the February attack with a punctured lung, broken ribs and several cuts and lacerations to her body.

In the aftermath of Kache's death, Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi promised to investigate how the previous complaints about the dogs had been handled.

On Friday, the city said the review has concluded city staff acted appropriately in past complaints.

"All prior complaints about the dogs involved in this incident were investigated thoroughly," the city said in an emailed statement.

"Appropriate action was taken in accordance with the applicable legislation, including the Animal Licensing and Control Bylaw #13145.

"Prior to the fatality on April 1, 2024, the City had no lawful basis to remove the dogs from the home."

The Edmonton Police Service has also opened a criminal investigation into Kache's death.

It's unclear if charges will be laid.

The lawyer for the woman who was previously attacked by the dogs says his client plans to take legal action against the dogs' owner.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Craig Ellingson