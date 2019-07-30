The tents are up, the food is already being prepared and the forecast is calling for sunny skies ahead of the 46th Heritage Festival this weekend at Hawrelak Park.

The event combines food and culture in a multinational celebration of diversity.

New attractions for this year include a Caribbean marketplace with displays from Cuba, Barbados, Dominica and Grenada, and Viking combat demonstrations at the Scandinavian pavilion.

Organizers say more than 100 countries and cultures are represented at this year's event including Heritage Festival debutants Guinea, Mali and Palestine.

"All these different countries have their own narrative of how they see the world. What Heritage Days allows you to do is to step into that narrative just for a day," said Mousa Qasqas with the Canada Palestine Cultural Association.

A pavilion representing Turkey is also returning this year.

The festival runs Saturday through Monday starting at 10 a.m. each day.