Edmonton Humane Society hosts Fetch-A-Family adoption deal on adult dogs

The Edmonton Humane Society is holding a "Fetch-A-Family" event in honour of family day weekend.

Adoption fees for any adult dog at the centre have been reduced by $100.

"Anyone who’s been kind of thinking of adopting a dog, this might be the thing that pushes them over the edge and makes the decision to do it now if it’s the right time for them," said EHS CEO Liza Sunley.

"Adoption events like this are one of the things we do to manage our capacity so we make sure we’re never exceeding the capacity for the number of animals we’re able to care for."

Sunley says there are 40 adult dogs available for adoption at EHS this weekend.