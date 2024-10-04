Edmonton mayor's letter to province asks for fair treatment in next year's budget

A letter from Edmonton's mayor to the Alberta government detailing the city's fiscal wishlist ahead of next year's budget calls for fair treatment for the capital city, something several city councillors say isn't already happening.

The letter, which calls for provincial help with affordable housing, mental health and addiction, and support for the city's booming population, is endorsed by most of the 13-member council.

Probably the most significant request in the letter, though – one Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has been asking of the province repeatedly over much of the year – is that the province pay its city property taxes.

"I think the message is actually simple: We want the government to pay their taxes," Keren Tang, the councillor for Ward Kariiho, told CTV News Edmonton on Friday.

Edmonton is home to 248 provincially owned buildings.

Since 2020, the province has paid the city 50 per cent of taxes on those properties.

"If you look back since 2019, we're looking at $80-$90 million. That's a five-to-seven-per-cent tax increase," Tang said.

Restoring full tax payments is one of several requests the mayor outlined in the letter, that and asking the United Conservative Party government fulfil the responsibility Tang says is "rightfully the provincial government's."

"This is a consistent message that is not just coming from Edmonton, it's coming from municipalities all across the province," she said, referencing "overwhelming" 95-per-cent support at last week's Alberta Municipalities convention for a resolution focused around grants in lieu of property tax that was put forward by High Prairie and seconded by Mayerthorpe.

"These are not big cities. These are very small towns," Tang said of the north-central Alberta communities with populations of about 2,400 and 1,200, respectively.

"These are rural communities, and they're feeling the impact just as we are, o I hope the message to the government … is clear that this isn't (just) a big city issue."

Ward Metis Coun.Ashley Salvador also endorsed the mayor's letter, calling for more access to affordable housing and help for those struggling with mental health and addiction.

"(It's) not only when it comes to monetary costs, but costs to businesses and just everyday life in our neighborhoods," Salvador told CTV News Edmonton.

"The city is continuing to invest in affordable and supportive housing, but ultimately, we can only take that so far. We need support from other orders of government, and the province has not stepped up as they should have."

Sarah Hamilton, the councillor for Ward sipiwiyiniwak in the city's west end, says any support "that really addresses the pressures of growth, population growth, I think would help a lot, and Edmontonians would feel that right away."

Hamilton said support in the form of schools, hospitals and roadways is desperately needed.

"This is what attracts people to Alberta and to Edmonton," she told CTV News Edmonton.

Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner said in a statement the 2025 provincial budget is being developed over the next several months, adding he "will consider all submissions, based on ensuring the best delivery of services to Albertans while keeping the budget balanced.”

A balanced budget now, however, is "to a certain extent … not a terrribly, terribly wise thing to do," says economist Chetan Dave.

He told CTV News Edmonton that given the historic population growth Alberta is seeing – the province added more than 200,000 residents from July 1, 2023, to the same date this year following a similar increase the year before – the province should consider spending to accommodateaccomodate the mayor's needs.

"I dont think he is asking for money for sort of grandiosegrandois wants, so to speak," Dave said.

"I think he's asking for money for needs."