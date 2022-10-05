Edmonton man charged after drug bust in Grande Prairie, Alta.

A 25-year-old man is facing seven charges after RCMP say he was caught trafficking cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl in Grande Prairie.

Officer executed a search warrant in that city on Thursday and Mounties said Wednesday that they found:

900 grams of cocaine

650 grams of methamphetamine

300 grams of fentanyl

$4,495 in cash

The man, from Edmonton, is facing three trafficking charges, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of breach of a release order, and resisting arrest.

He is in custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on Oct. 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).