EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are looking for a man who was last seen at a northwest restaurant three days ago.

Huran Baran, 40, was reported missing by his family.

He was last seen at the Turquaz Kebab House around 7 p.m. on Jan. 22, and had been driving that day a red 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 with license plate BPT 6285.

“Baran’s disappearance is considered to be out of character and as such, there are concerns for his well-being,” police said in a statement.

He weighs about 180 pounds and is 5’5” tall. Baran has black-and-grey hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing brown pants and a brown sports jacket.

Those with information about his location are asked to call Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.