Edmonton man wanted on Canada-wide warrants for human trafficking arrested in B.C.
A man wanted by the Edmonton Police Service on Canada-wide warrants related to human trafficking and intimate partner violence was arrested this week in Burnaby, B.C.
According to EPS, Keyshawn McMillan, who was residing in B.C., was arrested by RCMP on Tuesday and has since been transferred to Edmonton, where he remains in police custody.
The warrants included charges of human trafficking, aggravated assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement, and "multiple breach of conditions."
In March 2021, EPS responded to a report of an assault at a west Edmonton motel. Investigators allege McMillan violently assaulted a 19-year-old woman and was arrested at the scene.
Five months later, officers responded to another assault where McMillian reportedly seriously injured the same woman, threatened and forcefully confined her to a motel room. EPS says the woman was able to escape the next day.
"Upon further investigation, detectives learned that McMillan forced the female into the sex trade and trafficked her," EPS said in a statement.
Keyshawn McMillan is accused of assaulted a 19-year-old woman on Aug. 9, 2021, at a Super 8 at 168 Street and 118 Avenue, pictured here on Dec. 9, 2021.
McMillan was subpoenaed to attend court on Aug. 17, seven days after the woman escaped.
"He did not appear," Edmonton police said, "and was actively evading police until his recent arrest."
Last April, McMillan was listed on the Bolo Program's Top 25 Canada's most wanted suspects as number 22. There was a reward of up to $50,000 for information that could help investigators locate him.
That reward expired in June 2022, EPS says, and was not awarded.
"The EPS would like to thank the Burnaby RCMP and the Alberta Sheriffs for their assistance," police said.
