Edmonton man wanted on Canada-wide warrants for human trafficking arrested in B.C.

Keyshawn McMillan was wanted on Canada-wide warrants for human trafficking, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, multiple breach of conditions, and other various charges (BOLO Program) Keyshawn McMillan was wanted on Canada-wide warrants for human trafficking, forcible confinement, aggravated assault, uttering threats, assault with a weapon, multiple breach of conditions, and other various charges (BOLO Program)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island