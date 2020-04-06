EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man has been charged with assault after police say he coughed on a bus driver and transit peace officers in an attempt to intentionally give them COVID-19.

The man was riding an ETS bus near Southgate Mall Sunday at around 12:30 p.m. when he was reportedly involved in an altercation with another passenger, according to police.

The bus driver pulled over. That’s when police say the suspect entered the driver’s enclosure and repeatedly coughed on him, then coughed on transit peace officers, informing them he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Daniel Black, 38, is charged with two counts of assault, assault of a peace officer and contravening an order of the Chief Medical Officer under the Public Health Act.

He’s set to appear in court on Tuesday, June 16.

Police say they have not yet been able to confirm whether the suspect had COVID-19, but he was still charged due to intent to harm.

The bus driver and two peace officers are now self-isolating at home due to the man's "irresponsible actions," EPS said.

The incident comes nearly a week after police encountered another man who told them he tested positive for the virus in an attempt to get away.

EPS is asking Edmontonians to adhere to public health orders by self-isolating is they are showing symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19.