EDMONTON -- A man Edmonton police was trying to arrest told officers he had tested positive for the coronavirus in an attempt to get away.

Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Scott Pattison said these COVID-19 claims are not a prevalent issue right now, "though it has happened."

As many as 259 EPS officers have self-isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic, but some are beginning to return to work.

Pattison also said there is no indication of crime changing, or an increase in opportunistic crimes, as a result of the novel coronavirus.

There have been 187 cases of COVID-19 in the Edmonton zone.