Edmonton man wins $1M in LOTTO MAX draw

An Edmonton man is $1 million richer after winning the LOTTO MAX draw on Sept. 23.

Kevin Rahmani bought the winning ticket at the Circle K store at 1704 Towne Centre Boulevard NW in Edmonton on Sept. 21.

When he returned to the store a week later he asked the cashier to check the ticket for him.

"The cashier told me I won a million dollars," he said in a written release.

"I went outside to call my wife and mom, and they both came down to the store."

The winning numbers were 9, 10, 16, 17, 28, 37, and 41.

Rahmani said he already has big plans for his windfall.

"I want to send our parents on vacation, send my best friend and his family on vacation, and take a vacation ourselves," he said.

"It is overwhelming and surreal. I'm still in shock over it."

Lottery players have until 8:30 p.m. on Friday to buy tickets for the next LOTTO MAX jackpot draw.