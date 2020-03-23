Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson self-isolating with mild symptoms
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 11:11PM MDT
Mayor of Edmonton, Don Iveson speaks with the media after meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Friday November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
EDMONTON -- Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson is self-isolating at home. The mayor said Monday that he’s experiencing mild symptoms.
Iveson’s announcement came the same day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney urged people to stay home and practice physical distancing.
"Listening is your duty and staying home is your way to serve," Trudeau said.
Iveson said he would continue to provide regular updates on Edmonton’s COVID-19 plan from home.