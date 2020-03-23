EDMONTON -- Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson is self-isolating at home. The mayor said Monday that he’s experiencing mild symptoms.

I’ll be doing a lot of my #COVID19 updates from home for the next while. I have some mild symptoms so the responsible thing for me to do is stay home.I will still be giving regular updates... pic.twitter.com/atynLNxPes — Don Iveson (@doniveson) March 24, 2020

Iveson’s announcement came the same day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney urged people to stay home and practice physical distancing.

"Listening is your duty and staying home is your way to serve," Trudeau said.

Iveson said he would continue to provide regular updates on Edmonton’s COVID-19 plan from home.