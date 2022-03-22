Edmonton MLA admits to using premier's birth date to hack Alta. COVID-19 records system
Edmonton-South MLA Thomas Dang says he used Alberta's premier's birth date to access the province's COVID-19 vaccination website in September to prove the government had "failed to implement the most basic security protocols."
In a white paper published Tuesday and titled, "How I Did It: An Investigation into the Security of the Government of Alberta’s Vaccine Record Website," Dang says he used Jason Kenney's birth date because it, as well as the premier's vaccination status, were already public and would be easily verifiable by the government.
The website allowed Albertans to download their proof of vaccination, first provided in PDF form, then later as a QR code.
“I can see why some people might think that wasn’t the best idea,” Dang said in a statement Tuesday morning. “But, since the Premier had already made his birthday and vaccination status public, it seemed like the best way to test the system without exposing anyone else’s information.”
However, through hiding his IP address and writing a program to search for a personal health number, he found the health record of a person who had the same birthday and had received a vaccine in the same month as Kenney – but who was not Kenney.
Dang says he immediately left the website without saving any information and notified the health ministry and the Alberta NDP caucus, of which he was a member at the time.
SECURITY FLAW PROVEN: DANG
RCMP launched an investigation in November and, the following month, searched Dang's home in relation to “suspicious activity related to unlawful access of private information related to the vaccination records portal.” Dang was neither arrested nor charged that day, but he did resign from the NDP.
On Tuesday, he called himself successful in proving the province had failed to keep Albertans' information safe.
“At the end of the day, the Government of Alberta failed to implement even the most basic security measures before launching a website that exposed Albertans’ personal health information. That information was vulnerable to malicious actors for nearly two weeks. Every single Albertan should be extremely concerned about the Government of Alberta’s cybersecurity and their ability to protect Albertans’ information in the event of a cyber attack.”
According to Dang, the government updated the site a week later, fixing the flaw he had been able to exploit. The now-independent MLA called it a security measure "so common that even self-taught and relatively untrained programmers know to implement this basic protection mechanism."
Dang is currently pursuing a computer science degree at Athabasca University.
Now an independent, he plans to introduce a bill in the fall that would create an cyber defence office and disclosure program to which vulnerabilities could be reported.
He's due to speak about the matter further Tuesday morning. Watch the news conference live at 11 a.m. on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
More to come…
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What exactly did the Liberals and NDP agree to?
The minority government Liberals and the NDP have agreed on 'Delivering for Canadians Now, A Supply and Confidence Agreement,' that will see Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remain in power until 2025. Here's a closer look at the terms of their agreement.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
'No mercy': Mariupol bombing compared to Nazi war crimes
The president of Poland compared Russia's attacks on Ukraine to Nazi forces during World War II, saying Tuesday that besieged Mariupol looks like Warsaw in 1944 after the Germans bombed houses and killed civilians 'with no mercy at all.'
Justice Minister orders Peter Nygard be extradited to U.S. after Canadian charges addressed
Canada's justice minister said on Tuesday he had ordered fashion designer Peter Nygard be surrendered for extradition to the United States, where he is accused of using his businesses to lure women and girls.
Putin foe Navalny gets 9 more years in Russian prison
A Russian court on Tuesday convicted top opposition leader Alexei Navalny of fraud and contempt of court, sentencing him to nine more years in prison in a move that was seen as an attempt to keep President Vladimir Putin's biggest foe behind bars for as long as possible.
What is known about the China Eastern plane crash?
The crash of a Boeing 737-800 passenger jet in China's southwest started a fire big enough to be seen from space and forced rescuers to search a rugged, remote mountainside.
What to know about hypersonic missiles fired by Russia at Ukraine
Russia has used hypersonic missiles in its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed Monday. But British intelligence and even Biden's own defence secretary have downplayed Russia's use of its air-launched Kinzhal missiles.
Increased risk of Type 2 diabetes linked to COVID-19, study finds
A new cohort study from German researchers has found that people who have had COVID-19 are at an increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.
Parents criticize teacher for reading racial slur to kids at B.C. middle school
A West Shore, B.C., mother says she was appalled when she heard that a teacher in her daughter's school district read a racial slur aloud in class during Black History Month.
Calgary
-
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
-
Beltline stabbing victim killed in 'random attack': Calgary police
The victim, a woman in her 30s, was unconscious when police arrived.
-
Police ask Balzac residents to search their property for missing Calgary man
Calgary police are asking residents who live in the Balzac area to "thoroughly search their properties" as they continue to investigate the disappearance of a missing man.
Saskatoon
-
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
-
'This is coming together so fast': Saskatoon family prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees
In as little as three weeks, a Saskatoon family will be expanding their household as they prepare to welcome Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion.
-
Fast-spreading Omicron sub-variant BA.2 taking hold in Sask.
The Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 10 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan and is poised to take over as the new dominant strain, according to an expert.
Regina
-
Sask. potash production, sales reach record highs in 2021
Saskatchewan set new records for potash production and sales in 2021.
-
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
-
Fast-spreading Omicron sub-variant BA.2 taking hold in Sask.
The Omicron sub-variant BA.2 makes up 10 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan and is poised to take over as the new dominant strain, according to an expert.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 16 new COVID-19-related deaths, including two people in their 40s
Health officials in New Brunswick reported 16 more deaths related to COVID-19, including two people in their 40s, on Tuesday.
-
N.B. projects modest $35.2-million surplus; budget focuses on housing, healthcare and tax relief
The Blaine Higgs’ government’s fourth budget is focused on housing, healthcare and some tax relief for low-income earners, with COVID-19 costs now being absorbed into department operations.
-
Halifax investigators seek videos, photos after man’s shooting death
Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the shooting death of a man in Halifax last week.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former police chief Mark Saunders to run for PCs in Don Valley West
Former Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders will run as a Progressive Conservative candidate in the upcoming provincial election.
-
Ontario couple 'in shock' after store clerk informed them of major lottery win
An Ontario couple says they were left in shock after a store clerk told them they had just won a million dollars.
-
Justin Bieber collaborates with Toronto Maple Leafs to create newest alternate team jersey
Canadian popstar Justin Bieber has collaborated with the Toronto Maple Leafs to create a new alternate jersey for the team ahead of the 'Next Generation' game.
Montreal
-
Quebec finance minister to table budget expected to address inflation
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is expected to table a budget Tuesday for the 2022-23 fiscal year, just over six months ahead of the provincial election.
-
Student strike and protest marks 10-year anniversary of Quebec's Maple Spring
Protests and a strike on Tuesday marks the 10-year anniversary of the Maple Spring demonstrations demanding free post-secondary education.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations jump by 41
Quebec reported a stark jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday with a net increase of 41 patients reported.
Ottawa
-
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
-
Zexi Li to receive city builder award
Zexi Li, who became a symbol of Ottawa residents’ resistance to the Freedom Convoy, is being honoured at city hall.
-
Three men stabbed in ByWard Market fight
Ottawa police are searching for witnesses after three men were stabbed during a fight in the ByWard Market.
Kitchener
-
One dead after small plane crashes in Brant County
Police have identified the deceased as John Bacon, 57, from Hamilton.
-
WRDSB chooses new name for former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School
The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has chosen a new name for the former Sir John A Macdonald Secondary School.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region; 17 in hospital
There were no new deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario MP recovering from heart surgery
A northern Ontario Liberal MP is recuperating after heart surgery in Sudbury on Monday.
-
Timmins announces completion of Whitney-Tisdale pump station
The Whitney-Tisdale pump station No. 4 project is now complete and the fully operational station has been turned over to the City of Timmins.
-
Elliot Lake suspect charged with starting a fire at apartment complex
A 29-year-old suspect has been charged with arson and violating probation orders following an incident that began late Monday in Elliot Lake.
Winnipeg
-
Justice Minister orders Peter Nygard be extradited to U.S. after Canadian charges addressed
Canada's justice minister said on Tuesday he had ordered fashion designer Peter Nygard be surrendered for extradition to the United States, where he is accused of using his businesses to lure women and girls.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 380 in Manitoba, no deaths reported Tuesday
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Manitoba dipped again on Tuesday.
-
Manitoba's surgical backlog continues to grow
Manitoba’s diagnostic and surgical backlog has grown to nearly 168,000 cases.
Vancouver
-
Guilty pleas entered in killing of New Westminster woman
Guilty pleas were entered in New Westminster court Tuesday morning in connection with the death of a local woman whose burned body was found in a Burnaby park last year.
-
Fires reported at Langley, B.C., home twice in 1 day
Emergency crews were called to a vacant home in Langley after it caught on fire twice in one day.
-
NEW
NEW | Groups criticize Pacific salmon treaty, urge Alaska to protect B.C.-bound salmon
A coalition of Canadian groups is calling on Alaska's governor to stop the state's harvest of Canadian-bound salmon, while it criticizes the international treaty that prevents overfishing of Pacific salmon.
Vancouver Island
-
Parents criticize teacher for reading racial slur to kids at B.C. middle school
A West Shore, B.C., mother says she was appalled when she heard that a teacher in her daughter's school district read a racial slur aloud in class during Black History Month.
-
NEW
NEW | Groups criticize Pacific salmon treaty, urge Alaska to protect B.C.-bound salmon
A coalition of Canadian groups is calling on Alaska's governor to stop the state's harvest of Canadian-bound salmon, while it criticizes the international treaty that prevents overfishing of Pacific salmon.
-
Wu-Tang, Sugar Ray to headline Laketown Shakedown festival
Organizers of the Laketown Shakedown music festival in Vancouver Island's Cowichan Valley have announced their 2022 lineup.