EDMONTON -- After a long wait and numerous glitches, a winning number will be drawn for the record-breaking Edmonton Oilers 50/50 next week.

According to the Oilers Foundation, refunds for people who purchased extra tickets due to a technical issue will be processed by early- to mid-week.

The raffle pot will still be $14.3 million after all is said and done, with next week's winner taking home half the prize.

"This week has been spent auditing and finalizing the refund and confirmation lists, to ensure we can move forward with an accurate final list of participants in the draw. These steps, although time consuming, were vital to ensure the integrity of the raffle," the foundation said in a news release.

After tickets for the raffle were made available online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aug. 7 50/50 jackpot broke a record while the team was playing the Chicago Blackhawks in the qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, at one point rising to $15.2 million.

But some buyers reported that they received "gateway timed out" error messages when trying to purchase tickets — then later discovered the transactions actually went through.

In one case, a woman trying to buy $300 in tickets actually bought $1,500.

The Oilers Foundation promised to refund the additional tickets and said it could not draw a winning number until the refunds were processed.

Out of 295,000 transactions, officials say 15,000 were requested to be reversed.