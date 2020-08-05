EDMONTON -- Sales for the Edmonton Oilers' online 50/50 closed eight hours earlier than expected after what the team is calling "historic, record-setting sales."

After Monday's total pot hit just over $3 million between 9 a.m. and the 10:30 p.m. deadline, Albertans bought $5,417,130 worth of tickets by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

UPDATE: Due to historic, record-setting sales in the #Oilers online 50/50 presented by @REMAXca, today's draw has reached the maximum number of tickets sold & therefore the event has closed. We apologize for this inconvenience & thank all of our amazing fans for their support! pic.twitter.com/mH4vEriinP — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) August 5, 2020

"Our online 50/50 service provider continues to upgrade server capacity to improve fan experience," the Oilers said. "The volume of purchasers has been unprecedented. You should expect improvements in the very immediate future as we chase yet another 50/50 record. We will work diligently to address the maximum ticket issue in advance of Friday’s game to give Oilers fans every opportunity to support the raffle."

The winning number for the $2,708,565-jackpot, which the Oilers are calling a world record, will be posted online no later than 11:30 p.m.

The program supports the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

The Oilers are facing the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:30 p.m. The best-of-5 series is tied 1-1.

Sales for Friday's jackpot will go live at 9 a.m. Albertans can purchase tickets online.