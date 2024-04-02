Edmonton Oilers 50/50 raffle supports local animal rescue organizations

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) will support domestic animal rescue organizations in northern Alberta with their latest raffle campaign.

Proceeds from the Animals of Oil Country 50/50 raffle will support sick and injured animals, find loving homes for strays, and train assistance dogs in western Canada through various different charities including Second Chance Animal Rescue Society (SCARS), Zoe's Animal Rescue Society, Edmonton Human Society and Dogs with Wings Assistance Dog Society.

“Pets and animals are a huge part of Oil Country. Whether you watch the game with your furry friend by your side, or rely on a service dog, these animals are valued members of our community,” said Myrna Khan, executive director for EOCF.

“We are excited to partner with SCARS, Zoe's Animal Rescue Society, Edmonton Human Society and Dogs with Wings to help ensure that all animals, who care so much for us day in and day out, can find their forever homes and receive the love and care they deserve.”

Ticket packages range from a single raffle ticket costing $5, ten tickets for $10, 80 for $25, 250 for $50 and a whopping 550 tickets for $100.

Customers who purchase the $100 ticket package will also receive a $25 gift card to redeem at Boston Pizza and a $25 sports bet for Play Alberta.

Aside from the 50/50 grand prize, early-bird prizes will be up for grabs. While the first set of early bird prizes were already drawn, customers still have a chance to win $1,000 cash or a $500 gift card to ESSO on April 3 and 5.

Early-bird ticket holders can also still win a $500 gift card to Levelwear on April 3 and a $1,000 gift card for ICE District Authentics on April 5.

As of publication, the grand prize jackpot sits at $220,030.

Animals of Oil Country 50/50 tickets are available to purchase on their website. The raffle ends on Friday.