Edmonton Oilers heading to West Edmonton Mall for 2-hour autograph session

West Edmonton Mall will be hosting an Edmonton Oilers autograph session with booths located all throughout the mall on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

The event will bring a large number of people to the mall during the autograph session and long lineups are to be expected. Lining up before the session start time will not be permitted.

There will be a limit of one autograph per person per player, and no posed photography opportunities will be granted.

Due to anticipated demand for the Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl booths, the first 300 fans in each line are guaranteed to see the players. The lines will be regulated by wristbands.

Fans can bring any one item for the players to sign, or they can take a player's card provided at each booth for an autograph. McDavid will only be signing custom Upper Deck photos provided at the table.

Where are the players?

Level one:

Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard – Entrance 58 near WEM Dental

Evan Bouchard and Troy Stecher – By the Phase Four Starbucks near Deep Sea Adventure

Corey Perry and Mattias Janmark – By the West Edmonton Mall Volkswagen and the Petite Bakery kiosk

Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm – Entrance 8 by Crunch Fitness

Connor McDavid – Ice Palace

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Derek Ryan – In front of Hudson's Bay near the stage

Level two:

Zach Hyman ad Brett Kulak – Entrance 1 on Europa Boulevard

Darnell Nurse, Vasily Podkolzin and Ty Emberson – By Sport Chek overlooking Deep Sea Adventure

Jeff Skinner and Travis Dermott – By the Louis Vuitton store near Chinatown

Adam Henrique and Connor Brown – Between Offline by Aerie and Shoppers Drug Mart

Leon Draisaitl – Entrance 31 near George Richards Big & Tall Menswear

According to the West Edmonton Mall website, the player locations are subject to change.

For more information on the autograph session event, visit the mall's website.