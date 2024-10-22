EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton Oilers heading to West Edmonton Mall for 2-hour autograph session

    Connor McDavid signs autographs at West Edmonton Mall on Feb. 18, 2019. Connor McDavid signs autographs at West Edmonton Mall on Feb. 18, 2019.
    Share

    West Edmonton Mall will be hosting an Edmonton Oilers autograph session with booths located all throughout the mall on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

    The event will bring a large number of people to the mall during the autograph session and long lineups are to be expected. Lining up before the session start time will not be permitted.

    There will be a limit of one autograph per person per player, and no posed photography opportunities will be granted.

    Due to anticipated demand for the Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl booths, the first 300 fans in each line are guaranteed to see the players. The lines will be regulated by wristbands.

    Fans can bring any one item for the players to sign, or they can take a player's card provided at each booth for an autograph. McDavid will only be signing custom Upper Deck photos provided at the table.

    Where are the players?

    Level one:

    • Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard – Entrance 58 near WEM Dental
    • Evan Bouchard and Troy Stecher – By the Phase Four Starbucks near Deep Sea Adventure
    • Corey Perry and Mattias Janmark – By the West Edmonton Mall Volkswagen and the Petite Bakery kiosk
    • Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm – Entrance 8 by Crunch Fitness
    • Connor McDavid – Ice Palace
    • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Derek Ryan – In front of Hudson's Bay near the stage

    Level two:

    • Zach Hyman ad Brett Kulak – Entrance 1 on Europa Boulevard
    • Darnell Nurse, Vasily Podkolzin and Ty Emberson – By Sport Chek overlooking Deep Sea Adventure
    • Jeff Skinner and Travis Dermott – By the Louis Vuitton store near Chinatown
    • Adam Henrique and Connor Brown – Between Offline by Aerie and Shoppers Drug Mart
    • Leon Draisaitl – Entrance 31 near George Richards Big & Tall Menswear

    According to the West Edmonton Mall website, the player locations are subject to change.

    For more information on the autograph session event, visit the mall's website.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News