

Joey Slattery, CTV News Edmonton





The Edmonton Oilers announced the hiring of Jim Playfair as the team’s new associate coach one day ahead of the NHL Draft in Vancouver.

Playfair, 55, rejoins head coach Dave Tippett, having served under him in Arizona from 2011-17.

Before joining the Coyotes’ staff, the Fort St. James, B.C. native served as the Calgary Flames head coach in 2006-07, with two stints as assistant coach of the Flames from 2003-06 and again from 2007-09.

Playfair was the Edmonton Oilers’ 20th overall pick in the 1982 draft. He played 21 seasons in the NHL, and has coached 10 years in the league.