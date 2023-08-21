Edmonton Oilers tickets go on sale Aug. 31
Edmonton Oilers single-game tickets will go on sale next week, the club announced on Monday.
Tickets will be available online on Aug. 31 at 11 a.m.
In a Monday news release, the team highlighted 17 "theme games" that will be played at Rogers Place over the 2023-24 season:
- Sat, Oct 14 vs Vancouver - Home Opener
- Thu, Oct 26 vs NY Rangers - Oilers Hall of Fame Induction
- Sat, Nov 4 vs Nashville - Celebrating Oil Country
- Mon, Nov 13 vs NY Islanders - Indigenous Celebration
- Tue, Nov 28 vs Vegas - Hockey Fights Cancer
- Fri, Dec 8 vs Minnesota - Shirts Off Our Backs
- Sun, Dec 10 vs New Jersey - Next Gen Game
- Sat, Jan 6 vs Ottawa - Ukrainian Heritage Game
- Thu, Jan 18 vs Seattle - Celebrating Pride
- Thu, Jan 25 vs Chicago - Hockey Talks
- Tue, Feb 13 vs Detroit - Lunar New Year
- Wed, Feb 21 vs Boston - Black History
- Mon, Feb 26 vs Los Angeles - Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation
- Wed, Mar 13 vs Washington - Women in Sport
- Sat, Mar 16 vs Colorado St. - Patrick’s Day
- Thu, Mar 21 vs Buffalo - South Asian Celebration
- Mon, Apr 15 vs San Jose - Fan Appreciation
Connor Bedard will make his first-ever NHL visits to Rogers Place on Dec. 12 and Jan. 25 with the Chicago Blackhawks.
The Oilers will take on Calgary in the Battle of Alberta on Feb. 24, as well as on Oct. 29 in the Heritage Classic Outdoor Game at Commonwealth Stadium.
Tickets for the Heritage Classic are already on sale at Ticketmaster.
There are also approximately 375 Oilers season seats available with seats available in both the upper and lower bowls.