Like most kids, 20-month-old Anthony Tappenden likes to push his parents' buttons.

But not just the ones having to do with patience. All buttons. On phones. On remotes.

This one time, his parents, Lee and Amy, don't mind.

On Thursday, Lee received a call from Shaw informing him the couple had won an all-expenses paid trip to Tokyo.

"I just really didn’t believe it at all. I asked him many times, 'Is this a scam here? Are you really from Shaw?" Lee recalled.

"He laughed it off and said, 'It’s not a scam. I’m really from Shaw.'"

After doing his own research, Lee discovered "it was, in fact, true."

The couple had won a contest by ordering the animated sci-fi thriller Alita: Battle Angel through a Shaw promotion.

Except the couple had never seen the movie, nor did they remember ordering it.

"I even checked my bill, and yeah, we ordered the movie. I put two and two together," Lee told CTV News Edmonton.

"Anthony always plays with the remote. He pushes buttons constantly, and it was at a time I was at work and (Amy) was home with him."

Upon checking his bill, Lee found Alita: Battle Angel had actually been ordered twice, on Aug. 17 and Aug. 28.

"Because it was the feature film, he must have just clicked a bunch of times," Amy explained.

Lee is sure: "He was definitely the one that did it."

The iTravel prize is valued at $8,500, and includes seven nights in a four-star hotel in Tokyo, a day tour package, as well as flights there and back.

"I’m not lying: Not even a month ago, we’re sitting together just chatting in bed and said, 'You know, when we retire, what kind of places would you want to go?'" Amy told CTV News Edmonton.

"Both of us, top of our list is Japan. And sure enough, a month later we get a phone call. And instead of waiting until we’re 65, we can go."

Despite his role, Anthony won't be going with his mom and dad. But the pair said they've since watched the film at the root of it all.

"I ended up watching it last night just to see what won us the contest," Lee said.

"It was actually pretty good."

With a report from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg