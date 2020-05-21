Next on the list of things to reopen in Edmonton are playgrounds, skate parks, outdoor courts and courses, and fitness parks, which will open to the public on Friday.

Residents will once again be able to train on sports fields and tracks, visit playgrounds, play pickleball singles, disc golf or play tennis doubles, badminton, basketball or volleyball with other members of their households.

“We understand that Edmontonians want to get outdoors and enjoy the many spaces and places in their neighbourhoods,” Interim City Manager Adam Laughlin said Thursday. “Opening amenities and staying safe is a shared responsibility and it demands that we continue to collectively do our part.”

When using city spaces, officials are reminding residents to maintain at least two metres of physical distance, keep groups under 50 people, do not share equipment with people outside your household, and stay home if you feel sick.

No league play is allowed at parks, and the city isn’t taking new bookings for fields or courts at this time.

Spray parks will remain closed for the 2020 season.

On Monday, the city’s Animal Care and Control Centre will reopen, and intake of healthy dogs will resume.

On June 8, EPark fees will resume in Edmonton. The city is introducing new measures like 30 minute free parking in some zones to allow for curbside pickup, alignment for patio expansions onto the street, and enhanced cleaning of pay parking machines.

On June 15, the Valley Zoo will reopen. New restrictions at the facility will include 50 per cent capacity, timed tickets, one-way signs inside and visitors will be encouraged to wear a mask.

Four additional shared streets will also open in coming weeks, including:

The residential roadway of 112 Avenue South, from 112 Avenue to 76 Street

On 76 Street, from 112 Avenue South to 110 Avenue

On 110 Avenue, from 76 Street to 75 Street

On 75 Street, from 110 Avenue to Ada Boulevard

The city is still assessing whether or not eScooters will be allowed to return and if day camps will open.