Edmonton police close 2023 murder case without charges after suspect dies

Police said they have solved the 2023 homicide of a woman in Calder, but that no charges will be laid.

Debbie Elain Poole, 49, was found fatally stabbed in a home near 123 Street and 128 Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 10.

At the time, police said her death was suspicious. However, an autopsy into the cause of death was inconclusive.

On Wednesday, police said her killing was re-classified as a homicide after evidence was re-examined.

Detectives said they found a suspect – a man who was known to Poole – but cannot lay charges because he is dead.

No other suspects are being considered, and police said they have concluded the investigation.

No other details on the man or the case have been released by police.