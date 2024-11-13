EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton police close 2023 murder case without charges after suspect dies

    Edmonton Police Service insignia can be seen on an officer's uniform in this file photo. (File) Edmonton Police Service insignia can be seen on an officer's uniform in this file photo. (File)
    Share

    Police said they have solved the 2023 homicide of a woman in Calder, but that no charges will be laid.

    Debbie Elain Poole, 49, was found fatally stabbed in a home near 123 Street and 128 Avenue on the afternoon of Aug. 10.

    At the time, police said her death was suspicious. However, an autopsy into the cause of death was inconclusive.

    On Wednesday, police said her killing was re-classified as a homicide after evidence was re-examined.

    Detectives said they found a suspect – a man who was known to Poole – but cannot lay charges because he is dead.

    No other suspects are being considered, and police said they have concluded the investigation.

    No other details on the man or the case have been released by police.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News