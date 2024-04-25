EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edmonton police give warning about violent offender's release from jail

    Luis Kenny in an undated mugshot from police. (Credit: EPS) Luis Kenny in an undated mugshot from police. (Credit: EPS)
    Share

    Edmonton police have issued a warning about a violent offender who was released Thursday from jail.

    The Edmonton Police Service in a media release said it has "reasonable grounds to believe" Luis Kenny, who they say will be living in the city, will commit another violent offence "against anyone" after his release.

    Police say Kenny's offences have injured people and that he has been known to carry weapons while committing such crimes.

    "Kenny has been known to quickly escalate to violence with his partner (girlfriend) or anyone within the community," EPS said in the release.

    Kenny stands five foot nine inches tall, weighs 170 lb. and has brown eyes and black hair.

    Kenny is under several court-ordered conditions, including

    abiding by a daily curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

    no guests allowed during curfew unless approved beforehand

    must not travel outside Edmonton without approval

    must not possess any weapons

    must not use or possess alcohol, illegal drugs or intoxicating substances

    Anyone with information about potential condition breaches by Kenny can contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90: CBC

    Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Cole died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News