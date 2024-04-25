Edmonton police give warning about violent offender's release from jail

Edmonton police have issued a warning about a violent offender who was released Thursday from jail.

The Edmonton Police Service in a media release said it has "reasonable grounds to believe" Luis Kenny, who they say will be living in the city, will commit another violent offence "against anyone" after his release.

Police say Kenny's offences have injured people and that he has been known to carry weapons while committing such crimes.

"Kenny has been known to quickly escalate to violence with his partner (girlfriend) or anyone within the community," EPS said in the release.

Kenny stands five foot nine inches tall, weighs 170 lb. and has brown eyes and black hair.

Kenny is under several court-ordered conditions, including

abiding by a daily curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

no guests allowed during curfew unless approved beforehand

must not travel outside Edmonton without approval

must not possess any weapons

must not use or possess alcohol, illegal drugs or intoxicating substances

Anyone with information about potential condition breaches by Kenny can contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.