Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton police investigating suspicious car fire
EPS responded to a suspicious car fire in northeast Edmonton on Saturday, March 24, 2018.
Published Sunday, March 25, 2018 12:01PM MDT
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a suspicious car fire in northeast Edmonton Saturday night.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) responded to a fire in the area of 18 Street and 227 Avenue at approximately 11 p.m.
EFRS told CTV News there was no one in the vehicle or around it.
The fire is considered to be suspicious, and Edmonton police has taken over the investigation.