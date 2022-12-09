Edmonton police make arrest in 2013 homicide of Ivan Stamp

It took nearly a decade, but police in Edmonton have arrested a 32-year-old man in the beating death of Ivan Stamp, who was found dead near a west end synagogue in 2013.

Stamp's body, 31, was discovered in a wooded area near 68 Avenue and 170 Street on June 5, 2013.

An autopsy confirmed he died from blunt force trauma injuries.

Police released Stamp's name and a photo of him two days later when officers made a public plea for information from residents of the Callingwood and Wolf Willow neighbourhoods.

The case went cold, but was reopened in 2021.

“A team of investigators from Historical Crimes Section and Investigative Support Services vigorously pursued this investigation to gather additional evidence," explained Staff Sgt. James Vanderland.

“It’s important to be able to bring those individuals responsible for such heinous crimes to justice. I personally worked as a task investigator on this file back in 2013, so I'm hopeful this arrest will bring some level of comfort to Mr. Stamp’s loved ones after all of these years.”

Vanderland did not say what the new evidence is.

Edward Steven Robinson is now charged with second degree murder.