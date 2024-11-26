Edmonton police officer charged with assault

An Edmonton police officer has been charged with assault.

Det. Michael Bates, a 17-year member of the Edmonton Police Service, was charged on Tuesday after an on-duty incident at Corona LRT Station on Jan. 20 of this year.

Bates remains on active duty in a non-patrol, non-supervisory position.

EPS referred the case to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) in June.

ACPS recommended the officer be charged with one count of assault.