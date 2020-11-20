EDMONTON -- A local police officer is getting a lot of attention for an act of kindness captured on video.

A video taken Wednesday afternoon shows an Edmonton officer helping a man in a wheelchair cross a snow-covered street.

A second officer used his cruiser to block traffic for the pair.

The Edmonton Police Service said the officer wishes to remain anonymous and was just trying to do the right thing.

The person who captured the video, Twitter user @bendle27, said seeing the kind gesture made him proud to be an Edmontonian.