Edmonton police search for missing 12-year-old girl

A 12-year-old Edmonton girl has been missing for four days.

Vada Baptiste was reported missing on Saturday. Sunday, she was seen leaving Mill Woods Town Centre around 1 p.m.

She has not been seen since.

Police issued a release Wednesday about the missing girl, saying Baptiste's disappearance is "out of character."

Police and her family are worried about her wellbeing.

Baptiste is 5'6" tall, weighs 170 pounds and has short, dark hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black cargo pants, a puffy winter jacket, white sneakers, white sunglasses and a black and pink backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.