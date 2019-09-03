Edmonton police are searching for a 40-year-old man who was last seen more than two months ago.

Cory Dawson Joudrey, 40, was last seen in Capilano on June 30. Edmonton police said he has not been in touch with family or friends, and there are concerns for his well-being.

Joudrey is described as white, 6'6", 340 pounds, and has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers with white laces.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.