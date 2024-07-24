Edmonton police seek woman, driver in Winners store armed robbery

Police are looking for a woman and the getaway driver in a Saturday armed robbery at an east Edmonton Winners store.

Around 8 p.m., a woman entered the Winners near 50 Street and 98 Avenue.

Police were told that she put items in a basket, and when she was approached by staff when trying to leave, she pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot staff.

The woman left the store with the stolen items around 8:20 p.m. and fled the mall parking lot in a red Honda Civic Coupe — estimated model year between 1996 and 2000 — being driven by a man, according to police.

Get-away vehicle police are looking for after robbery on July 20 2024. (Edmonton Police Service)

Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.