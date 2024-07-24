EDMONTON
    • Edmonton police seek woman, driver in Winners store armed robbery

    Woman and man police are looking for after robbery on July 20 2024. (Edmonton Police Service) Woman and man police are looking for after robbery on July 20 2024. (Edmonton Police Service)
    Police are looking for a woman and the getaway driver in a Saturday armed robbery at an east Edmonton Winners store.

    Around 8 p.m., a woman entered the Winners near 50 Street and 98 Avenue.

    Police were told that she put items in a basket, and when she was approached by staff when trying to leave, she pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot staff.

    The woman left the store with the stolen items around 8:20 p.m. and fled the mall parking lot in a red Honda Civic Coupe — estimated model year between 1996 and 2000 — being driven by a man, according to police.

    Get-away vehicle police are looking for after robbery on July 20 2024. (Edmonton Police Service)

    Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.