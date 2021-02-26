EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are warning the public about a dangerous offender who has removed his monitoring bracelet.

Clint Carifelle, 30, was last see near 119 Avenue and 101 Street on Wednesday night.

Police describe him as 6'3" tall, weighing about 215 pounds.

Police say he is known to carry weapons and should not be approached. They ask if you see Carifelle to call 911.