Edmonton Prospects likely to delay May 2023 ballpark opening date
The Edmonton Prospects hope to start building their new stadium later this fall and begin play in Spruce Grove next spring, but the team's owner says that timeline is likely to change.
The Prospects left Edmonton in 2020 after they didn't reach an agreement to continue to lease Re/Max Field.
After two seasons without a permanent home and months of delays, the team hopes to begin play at Spruce Grove Metro Ballpark next May — a year later than planned.
Construction for the project, which includes a condo building and businesses, is in its early stages, and the organization's managing partner hopes work on the ballpark will start later this fall.
"We were hoping to be open 2023, and at this point in time we're not ready to announce anything different until we probably get through the next month or two here," Pat Cassidy told CTV News at the construction site on Wednesday.
A day later, Cassidy told CTV News the May opening is "likely to change."
Cassidy blamed the delays on a lack of labour and materials, COVID-19 and bad weather, but said he's excited to bring baseball to Spruce Grove.
"It's more than just a ballpark. This is about lifestyle. This is about community, about family, about bringing people together."
After the ballpark is ready, the group plans to build the condo development and businesses, such as restaurants, breweries and a gas station.
"The ballpark district here is gonna be very unique," Royal LePage commercial realtor Victor Moroz said.
"We're gonna have lots of good restaurants, lots of unique things here. Obviously we're gonna be able to watch the ball games, you're gonna be able to live there if you want to have a condo in that area."
The project is estimated to cost $50 million.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Joe Scarpelli
