Edmonton Prospects to stay at RE/MAX Field next season: head coach
RE/MAX Field
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 7:00PM MDT
Edmonton -- The Edmonton Prospects will play the 2020 season at RE/MAX field, according to the team's head coach.
In the latest Prospects Baseball Show podcast episode, Jordan Blundell said "we're operational 2020 at RE/MAX Field."
"We've been working with the city. … We're still working to secure a long term future, for sure."
- Related: 'I feel confident': Prospects prepare to pitch their vision of Re/Max Field future to city council
In the spring, the City of Edmonton said it was looking for a new operator for the baseball field, citing "ongoing challenges" to come to terms with the Prospects.
The Prospects signed a four-year deal with the city in 2016, which included an option for fifth year.