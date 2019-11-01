Edmonton -- The Edmonton Prospects will play the 2020 season at RE/MAX field, according to the team's head coach.

In the latest Prospects Baseball Show podcast episode, Jordan Blundell said "we're operational 2020 at RE/MAX Field."

"We've been working with the city. … We're still working to secure a long term future, for sure."

Prospects Baseball Show Episode 23https://t.co/fESj9G5sRW



Prospects 2020 season at Remax Field is on.

WCBL All Star Game 2020 at Remax Field.

Top MLB Playoff moments from 2019.

A recap of the WCBL meetings.



Player signings coming soon.@wcbleague @prospectspod pic.twitter.com/O6zs1qAAgF — Edmonton Prospects (@EdmProspects) November 1, 2019

In the spring, the City of Edmonton said it was looking for a new operator for the baseball field, citing "ongoing challenges" to come to terms with the Prospects.

The Prospects signed a four-year deal with the city in 2016, which included an option for fifth year.