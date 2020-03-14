EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Public Library has closed all 21 of its branches indefinitely because of coronavirus.

The library made the announcement on Saturday, closing the branches as of 6 p.m.

The decision comes as the city announced the closure of all rec centres and other city facilities.

EPL is still encouraging patrons to use the digital library while branches are closed, which includes eBooks, audio books, streaming movies, magazines and online classes.

You can register online for immediate access to the digital library even without a library card.

Customer support and staff will still be available by phone at 780-496-7000 or by email or chat through the library’s website during regular business hours.