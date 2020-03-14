Edmonton closes city facilities and rec centres due to COVID-19
Kinsmen Sports Centre in Edmonton.
EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton has closed all of its recreation facilities and attractions effective 6 p.m. on Saturday.
“The safety of the public and our employees is our main priority,” said Interim City Manager Adam Laughlin.
“We don’t yet know how long the closures will last. We will continue to be guided by the province’s public health officials in taking actions to protect Edmontonians and visitors from COVID-19.”
The closure includes the Edmonton Valley Zoo and John Janzen Nature Centre. Despite the fact that the zoo will be closed to the public, staff will continue to provide care to the animals.
Annual memberships will be put on hold, and the city is working on full or prorated refunds for programs.
The following facilities will be closed:
- ACT Aquatic and Recreation Centre
- Bonnie Doon Leisure Centre
- Central Lions Recreation Centre
- Clareview Community Recreation Centre
- Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre
- Confederation Leisure Centre
- Eastglen Leisure Centre
- Grand Trunk Fitness and Leisure Centre
- Hardisty Fitness and Leisure Centre
- Jasper Place Leisure Centre
- Kinsmen Sports Centre
- Londonderry Fitness and Leisure Centre
- Mill Woods Recreation Centre
- Mill Woods Senior and Multicultural Centre
- Northgate Lions Seniors Recreation Centre
- O’Leary Fitness and Leisure Centre
- Peter Hemingway Fitness and Leisure Centre
- St. Francis Xavier Sports Centre
- Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre
- The Meadows Community Recreation Centre
This closure affects the following arenas:
- Bill Hunter
- Callingwood
- Castle Downs
- Clareview
- Confederation
- Coronation
- Crestwood
- Donnan
- Downtown Community Arena
- George S Hughes South Side
- Glengarry
- Grand Trunk
- Kenilworth
- Kinsmen Twin
- Londonderry
- Michael Cameron
- Mill Woods
- Oliver
- Russ Barnes
- Terwillegar
- The Meadows
- Tipton
- Westwood
Also included in these closures are:
- Edmonton Valley Zoo
- John Janzen Nature Centre
- City Arts Centre
- John Walter Museum
- City programming at the Orange Hub and Prince of Wales Armoury (Tenants will be granted access to these locations)
Hawrelak Park Pavilion, Rundle Park Pavilion and Victoria Park Pavilions will also be closed.
St. Albert and Strathcona County have also closed their rec facilities because of COVID-19.