EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton has closed all of its recreation facilities and attractions effective 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“The safety of the public and our employees is our main priority,” said Interim City Manager Adam Laughlin.

“We don’t yet know how long the closures will last. We will continue to be guided by the province’s public health officials in taking actions to protect Edmontonians and visitors from COVID-19.”

The closure includes the Edmonton Valley Zoo and John Janzen Nature Centre. Despite the fact that the zoo will be closed to the public, staff will continue to provide care to the animals.

Annual memberships will be put on hold, and the city is working on full or prorated refunds for programs.

The following facilities will be closed:

ACT Aquatic and Recreation Centre

Bonnie Doon Leisure Centre

Central Lions Recreation Centre

Clareview Community Recreation Centre

Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre

Confederation Leisure Centre

Eastglen Leisure Centre

Grand Trunk Fitness and Leisure Centre

Hardisty Fitness and Leisure Centre

Jasper Place Leisure Centre

Kinsmen Sports Centre

Londonderry Fitness and Leisure Centre

Mill Woods Recreation Centre

Mill Woods Senior and Multicultural Centre

Northgate Lions Seniors Recreation Centre

O’Leary Fitness and Leisure Centre

Peter Hemingway Fitness and Leisure Centre

St. Francis Xavier Sports Centre

Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre

The Meadows Community Recreation Centre

This closure affects the following arenas:

Bill Hunter

Callingwood

Castle Downs

Clareview

Confederation

Coronation

Crestwood

Donnan

Downtown Community Arena

George S Hughes South Side

Glengarry

Grand Trunk

Kenilworth

Kinsmen Twin

Londonderry

Michael Cameron

Mill Woods

Oliver

Russ Barnes

Terwillegar

The Meadows

Tipton

Westwood

Also included in these closures are:

Edmonton Valley Zoo

John Janzen Nature Centre

City Arts Centre

John Walter Museum

City programming at the Orange Hub and Prince of Wales Armoury (Tenants will be granted access to these locations)

Hawrelak Park Pavilion, Rundle Park Pavilion and Victoria Park Pavilions will also be closed.

St. Albert and Strathcona County have also closed their rec facilities because of COVID-19.