Edmonton Public School Board marks first day of Truth and Reconciliation

Federal Court dismisses feds' Indigenous child-welfare appeals

The Federal Court has dismissed Ottawa's attempts to appeal a pair of rulings about providing services and compensation to First Nations children. In September 2019, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruled Ottawa didn't properly fund child and family services, which resulted in it 'wilfully and recklessly' discriminating against Indigenous children living on reserve.

Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, talks via videoconference as she is joined by Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

