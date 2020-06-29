EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Public Schools Board may vote again on whether or not to suspend the School Resource Officers program.

Last week the board voted against the suspension of the program that puts officers in public schools, but Board Chair Trisha Estabrooks wants to reconsider the vote and revisit the debate Tuesday.

"Based on what I've heard, and the stories that I've heard and what I've learned, we need as a board to keep listening and do what is being asked of us, which is why I'm strongly leaning towards suspending the program pending the review," Estabrooks said.

All trustees need to agree to reopen the SRO debate.

One trustee resigned after the first debate after she made remarks about refugee students that were denounced as racist.

Regardless of the outcome, the SRO program will undergo an independent review.