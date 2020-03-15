EDMONTON -- Edmonton Public Schools was hard at work Sunday night, trying to inform parents that classes were cancelled, but online learning is on the way.

This, after the Alberta government announced that all kindergarten to Grade 12 classes and in-person post-secondary gatherings were cancelled indefinitely in an effort to control the spread of Coronavirus.

"Our goal is to make sure that we’re covering the curriculum, and that ultimately our students are prepared to transition to that next grade," Superintendent Darrel Robertson said Sunday night.

EPSB is exploring using Google Hangouts to host online classes with teachers, who are still permitted to work in schools without students present.

The board is also looking at enhancing the existing School Zone system to assign homework.

EPSB will announce more details on their new online learning program in the coming days.

It’s unclear when students will be back or what the province will decide to do with provincial exams, but Robertson suggested diploma exams may not be necessary this year.

"I know that our teacher awarded marks are very accurate and they’re very rich and comprehensive," Robertson said. "And so I believe that there are ways that we can work with the province in the coming weeks to see what we can do around that entrance to post-secondary."

EPSB Board Chair Trisha Estabrooks applauded the government for cancelling classes, saying that’s what many parents wanted.

"This is the right decision," Estabrooks said.

“We have received hundreds of calls, of emails, of texts from concerned parents. So I want to say that we feel heard by both the Minister of Education and this government.”

Robertson acknowledged that this will be a difficult time for parents and kids.

He suggested getting outside in small groups, reading programs and family time to help kids cope.

"Let’s try to limit our amount of time on video games and make this time as productive as possible," Robertson said.

"If one of the outcomes is that, as families, we’re able to spend a little bit more time together, and enjoy that time in any positive way, then that’s a positive outcome in the middle of a pretty serious situation."

EPSB school principals are arranging a system so kids can pick up books and other personal belongings from their school, without everyone showing up at the same time.