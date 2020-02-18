EDMONTON -- The group behind two well-known Edmonton restaurants has been chosen to serve its food at city-owned golf courses starting this April.

Robert Spencer Hospitality Group, which operates Workshop Eatery and Woodshed Burgers, will serve its food at the Victoria, Rundle Park and Riverside golf courses.

"We are so pleased to have them join our facilities to further enhance the golfer experience at our beautiful and scenic courses in the River Valley," said Rhonda Norman, the director of River Valley and Horticulture Facilities.

The group's CEO, Chef Paul Shufelt, wants to combine traditional golf food and some fancier cuisine.

"I play golf … I want a hot dog, you know? I don’t need something fancy and over the top and ridiculous, but it’s going to be a good hot dog," Shufelt told CTV News Edmonton. "And then we want to have a few of those more interesting and fun dishes that you'll find inside the club house that are a little bit more unique."

The new locations, called The Greenhouse, will be open year-round.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dave Mitchell