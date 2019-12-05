EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Riverboat suffered damage this week after a change in water levels on the North Saskatchewan River.

The owner of the boat says the river rose two metres in a matter of minutes on Wednesday, and the boat was slammed by several ice chunks.

Some of the ice also went under the boat, leaving it sitting at an eight degree angle.

The dock, boat and awning all suffered damage.

The City said it is aware of the ice build-up, and are coordinating with the Riverboat's management.