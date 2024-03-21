Edmonton Riverboat put up for sale

The Edmonton Riverboat, formerly known as the Edmonton Queen, is for sale for the second time in a decade.

"As we embark on this new chapter, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support since we acquired the vessel in 2016," read a message posted to the boat's website and sent by email to guests on Wednesday.

Areas on the website for events, tickets and private bookings simply directed guests to sign up for a newsletter.

Jay Esterer bought the boat in May 2016 in an auction for $553,000 then spent two years renovating it.

The boat again needed a couple years' worth of repairs after its hull was damaged in 2020 when a quick rise and then fall in water levels dropped the boat onto an underwater pillar.

It has sailed the North Saskatchewan River through downtown Edmonton since 1995.

"To prospective buyers: Join us in continuing our legacy of excellence. Explore the unique potential of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and make your mark in Edmonton," the message on the website said.

Customers were told management was committed to a "seamless transition" that included gift certificates and vouchers in the sales agreement.