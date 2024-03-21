Edmonton Riverboat put up for sale

EDMONTON
    The Edmonton Riverboat, formerly known as the Edmonton Queen, is for sale for the second time in a decade. 

    "As we embark on this new chapter, we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support since we acquired the vessel in 2016," read a message posted to the boat's website and sent by email to guests on Wednesday. 

    Jay Esterer bought the boat in May 2016 in an auction for $553,000 then spent two years renovating it. 

    The boat again needed a couple years' worth of repairs after its hull was damaged in 2020 when a quick rise and then fall in water levels dropped the boat onto an underwater pillar. 

    It has sailed the North Saskatchewan River through downtown Edmonton since 1995. 

    "To prospective buyers: Join us in continuing our legacy of excellence. Explore the unique potential of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and make your mark in Edmonton," the message on the website said. 

    Customers were told management was committed to a "seamless transition" that included gift certificates and vouchers in the sales agreement. 

