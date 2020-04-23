EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Riverboat is undergoing repairs on Thursday after rapidly fluctuating water levels left it with a hole in its hull.

CTV News has learned a quick rise and then fall in water levels on the North Saskatchewan River dropped the boat on to a series of underwater pillars, one of which punctured the hull.

On Thursday, the boat's position in the water had become more stable from Wednesday and repair crews were working onboard.

The hole has been temporarily patched with wood from the inside, allowing some of the water to be pumped out.

The boat's operators told CTV News that the plan is to weld the holes shut, which could happen as soon as Thursday afternoon.

The boat drew attention after it was spotted listing badly on Wednesday morning after being twisted in an ice jam.

With files from Bill Fortier