Edmonton Riverhawks hoping to attract fans with jam-packed calendar of theme nights

Hockey may be centre stage for Edmonton sports fans right now, but baseball season is officially here.

The Edmonton Riverhawks host their home opener Friday night, the first of 27 home games, and the team has something special planned for every one of those games.

The theme for Friday night is Indigenous celebration.

"There’s a lot of parties, a lot of fun planned, and we’re kicking off tonight with our Indigenous celebration," Riverhawks gameday producer Maddie Murdoch said.

Theme nights have proven popular for Riverhawks fans.

Last season went hot-pink for a Barbie game. There was also Christmas in July.

This year the team is going all-in. Every single game has a theme, from a retro dads' day with Trappers jerseys, to the return of the ever-popular Swiftie night with a dance party on the field after the game.

"We have horses on the field all the time, we’ll have helicopters on the field, this year we’re going to have a wrestling ring, so we have lots going on, it’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it cause people enjoy it and it’s fun," Murdoch said.

"This is the first time that we’ve ever had an opportunity to do it, as far as we know this is the first time that Re/Max Field, Telus Field, any iteration of the field has hosted a pro wrestling event," Spencer Love of Love Pro Wrestling commented.

As a local wrestling promoter, Love feels a kinship with the Riverhawks. Both are offering a fun and welcoming experience for knowledgeable and new fans alike.

"We’re a buffet of pro wrestling, you're going to find a little bit of something for everybody at it," he said.

The effort to attract fans has impressed new Riverhawks outfielder Rex Watson. The American product is spending his summer in Edmonton between high school and college ball.

"It seems like everybody’s either here to have a good time, or here to watch some good baseball. Or both!" he said with a laugh.

The Riverhawks welcomed more than 100,000 fans to the ballpark last season.

They’re hoping the themes, cheap tickets and creative concession items will draw in even more this year.

"In my opinion there’s no better way to spend a night than sitting up in the stands when it’s warm out and you get the view of the river valley, it’s amazing," Murdoch said.

The Riverhawks are 3-3 after playing six games in Washington to start the season.

They play every day from now until Wednesday.

The season wraps up at the end of July.