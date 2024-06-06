Military helicopter to deliver game ball to Saturday's Edmonton Riverhawks game

EDMONTON
    The Edmonton Riverhawks baseball team is scheduled for a special delivery on Saturday – a military helicopter will carry the game ball to Re/Max Field.

    The event is in honour of the team's Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Event, which takes place the same day.

    The helicopter slated for use is a Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon from 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron.

    A rehearsal flight is planned for Friday afternoon, when the helicopter will attempt multiple approaches and landings to practise for Saturday's game.

    The Edmonton Riverhawks will play the Nanaimo NightOwls at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday.

    It won't be the only event of the day for the RCAF in Edmonton on Saturday.

    A pre-game flyover will also take place over Commonwealth Stadium for the Edmonton Elks home opener.

    The team, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, has a number of events planned for Saturday's game, which starts at 2 p.m., including an alumni autograph session and a halftime celebration of the team's 14 Grey Cup wins.

    Both the Riverhawks and the Elks moved the start times for their Saturday games so fans could tune into Game 1 of the Oilers Stanley Cup Final run at 6 p.m. MT. 

